Some Muslims not equal to other Muslims in Pakistan as Ahmadis slapped with sacrifice ban on Eid al-Adha

The Ahmadi community continues to face persecution in Pakistan as police in the Punjab province have issued directives to stop them from organising Qurbani (sacrifice) and marking Eid-al-Adha.

A notice sent to local police stations has asked police personnel to stop Ahmadis from performing Qurbani, as it is “offensive to other Muslims,” News18 reported.

If any person belonging to the community violates these directives, he could face jail or financial penalty because it will trigger tensions and allow extremist elements to benefit, read the statement.

The number of people from Ahmadi community has been variously estimated to be between 0.22% and 2.2% of Pakistan’s population. They have often come under religious persecution and discrimination, while a Pew Research Center report states that only 7% of Pakistanis consider the Ahmadis as Muslims.

Freedom to practice religion, not for Ahmadis in Pakistan. Now, Ahmadi families offering Eid prayers, sacrificing animals even within their homes are threatened to be booked for blasphemy under 298-C. pic.twitter.com/HPxBkX7cly — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) June 28, 2023

In two complaints filed with police, the complainants cited Section 298-C of the Pakistan Penal Code, contending that people from the community can neither call themselves Muslims nor adopt Shaair-i-Islam, Dawn reported.

“Section 298-C of the PPC elaborates on the penalty for a person of the Ahmadi group calling themselves a Muslim or preaching or propagating their faith,” the report said.

This comes after the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2022 ruled that obstructing non-Muslims from practicing their religion within the confines of their place of worship was against the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies)

