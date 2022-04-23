Somalia: At least six killed in al-Shabab suicide blast at a restaurant in capital Mogadishu
The explosion occurred Friday evening when many patrons gathered for an Iftar meal to break the Ramzan fast. The restaurant is frequented by government officials
Mogadishu: A bomb blast by Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels hit a popular seaside restaurant in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, killing at least six people, ambulance service officials say.
The explosion was detonated by a suicide bomber who had been denied access inside the restaurant where the Somali Police Commissioner and several lawmakers were having dinner, Somali Police Spokesman Maj. Abdifatah Aden Hassan announced at a press conference Saturday.
The explosion occurred Friday evening when many patrons gathered for an Iftar meal to break the Ramadan fast. The restaurant is frequented by government officials.
Those killed were mostly civilians and seven other people were wounded, the director of Aamin Ambulance Service, Abdulkadir Adan told The Associated Press by phone. The blast caused “huge damage,” he said. Some security personnel were killed in the blast but police did not specify how many.
Somalia's al-Shabab Islamic extremist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
