Social Media Day 2022: History, significance and everything you need to know

Social Media Day 2022 is celebrated annually on 30 June. Social media has become an important tool of late to connect with people across the world. It not only connects people worldwide but is also a source of employment. It is common for an organisation to hire separate Social Media Managers as each of the platforms has its own way of sharing information and monetising content.

What is its History?

World Social Media day was first celebrated on 30 June 2010 by Mashable to celebrate the impact of social media and its role in global communication.

It has enabled us to connect with our friends and family with the click of a button. The horizons of social media are much wider today as it is a platform to do business. There are a number of social media influencers in the market who have been making their livelihood just through brand collaborations. They earn money by sharing content with their followers.

Due to this, Mashable had decided to establish a day to honour social media. Mashable is a well known worldwide entertainment and multi-media business, which is known for using social media in their day-to-day operations. It also hosts the Mashable Awards which recognise the best online services and communities.

What is the significance?

Social Media Day is observed across the world to draw attention towards the importance of social media platforms and how they affect our lives on a day to day basis. It is used by brands to target a particular audience through advertisement of their products on these platforms.

Social Media is an important tool to study and gain an insight into consumer habits as their social media activities are a pathway to a consumer’s online behaviour. It helps to understand and communicate with people in an enhanced way.

