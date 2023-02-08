Smooch of the Union: WATCH - During Joe Biden's SOTU wife Jill plants kiss on lips of Kamala Harris' husband
Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address, the first after he lost the majority in the US House of Representatives
Washington: Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) is now going viral on social media as ‘Smooch of the Union’ after the US first lady Jill Biden kissed Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff on the lips ahead of the address on Capitol Hill.
Biden delivered his second State of the Union address, the first after he lost the majority in the US House of Representatives.
Jill Biden kisses Kamala Harris’ husband
Moments before Biden was about to deliver his State of the Union address, his wife Jill, dressed in a bright purple dress, caught all eyeballs not for her attire but for planting a kiss on the lips of the US Vice President’s husband.
The video of the moment which has now gone viral on social media shows Jill making her way through the crowded chambers towards Dough Emhoff and shaking hands.
With the two grabbing each other’s hands, they exchanged a quick smile before swiftly embracing in what seem to be a well-rehearsed kiss.
The hands of Jill and Dough remained clasped even moments after their display of affection as she positioned herself on the other side of Harris’ husband.
Twitter reacts
In no time, people took to social media to react on the viral clip of Jill kissing US’ second gentleman Emhoff.
“Jill Biden just kissed Kamala Harris’ husband on the lips. Didn’t see that one coming,” a person wrote on Twitter.
Jill Biden just kissed Kamala Harris’ husband on the lips.
Didn’t see that one coming.pic.twitter.com/LdrD25Gcrt
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 8, 2023
"Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala's husband on the LIPS?!," asked another.
'Um, why did Jill Biden and Kamala Harris' husband kiss each other on the lips?' wrote another Twitter user.
The prime event, on Tuesday night (local time), witnessed angry exchanges between Biden and House Republicans who booed him for claiming they want to 'sunset' Social Security and Medicare.
At the start of his address, Biden pushed Republicans "friends" to cooperate.
He said that the American economy is better positioned to grow "than any country on Earth," despite disruptions from Covid-19 and Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
He greeted newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and even acknowledged Hakeem Jeffries, the first Black party leader in the House and the minority leader of the House.
With inputs from agencies
