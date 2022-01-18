Smart kid cleverly counters elder brother’s attempt to lock him out of house; watch viral video here

As the elder brother tried to lock the younger one out, the latter throws his jacket towards the door which gets stuck between the door and its frame, which lets him open the door and go inside

While growing up, generally it's the younger sibling who has to deal with teasing or mocking from the elder one. On similar lines, a recent video of two brothers has been doing rounds on social media.

In the video, a little boy perfectly makes a ninja move to prevent his brother's attempt to lock him out. A close circuit camera has very well managed to capture the younger brother’s ninja move, making him everyone's favourite on the internet.

As the video opens, it shows the elder brother hurriedly opening the door of their house. While opening the door, the elder one turns back to check on the younger brother, who is close by. As soon as he finds his young sibling close, he rushes inside the house and tries to lock the door quickly.

On seeing this, the younger brother senses an urgency to act. Before he could think of anything, he just threw his jacket at the door. The jacket correctly falls between the door and the wall, not letting the access close properly. This helped the little boy to easily open the door. As he walks into the house, the younger one can be heard giggling after slaying his brother’s lockout attempt.

The video was shared by a Twitter user identified as Jonathan Slater, who captioned it saying, “Lockout brother attempt Ninja Level response.” So far, the clip has amassed 54,000 views and grabbed tons of comments.

Lockout brother attempt

Ninja Level response pic.twitter.com/bN9zux37Yh — jonathan slater (@slater_jona) January 16, 2022

Many on Twitter got reminded of their childhood days and how they tackled it. While others were surprised to see the kid’s calm and swift action. There were a few who lauded the child for his swift move and apt thinking.

