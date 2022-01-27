Slovakia: Flying car cleared for takeoff, gets approval to operate; watch video

The hybrid car-aircraft is equipped with a BMW engine and can transform itself into an aircraft in two minutes and 15 seconds, the vehicle can fly at a maximum operating altitude of 18,000 feet

In a major development, a car that can transform into a small aircraft has cleared the flight tests in Slovakia, Europe.

As per CNN, the car was awarded an official certificate of airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority after completing 70 hours of rigorous flight testing. However, a pilot's license would be required to take flight in the Aircar.

The hybrid car-aircraft is equipped with a BMW engine and can transform itself into an aircraft in two minutes and 15 seconds. The vehicle can fly at a maximum operating altitude of 18,000 feet.

In June 2021, the flying car completed a flight between Nitra and Bratislava airports in just 35-minutes. After landing, the crew transformed the hybrid vehicle into a car and went on a long ride.

Klein Vision, the developer of the company, hopes to have the flying car commercially available within a year.

According to Co-Founder of Klein Vision, Anton Zajac, a team of rights specialists spent over 100,000 hours converting design concepts into mathematical models. These models were then used to produce the prototype. He also highlighted that the flying car can run on normal fuel sold at petrol pumps.

The video was posted by Klein Vision on its YouTube channel on 24 January. The video has garnered 318,950 views and tons of comments by the users.

In near future, Klein Vision is planning to fly the Aircar from Paris to London, as reported by BBC News.

Other companies are also in the race of making a hybrid car that can fly and be on the roads. The companies are focusing on making unpiloted air-taxi services with autonomous flight.

PAL-V Liberty, another hybrid car developed by Netherlands-based company PAL-V, flies like a gyrocopter and has only three wheels. The company is currently working towards European Union Aviation Safety Agency certification.

