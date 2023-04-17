Slovakia delivers remaining nine of 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

Bratislava: Slovakia on Monday delivered the remaining nine of the 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets that it promised to Ukraine, reported The Associated Press (AP).

According to the Slovak Defence Ministry, the warplanes were moved overland for security concerns in a “complicated logistics operation.” Ukrainian pilots flew the first four from Slovakia to Ukraine on 23 March.

Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said, “We are doing the right thing.”

According to the Associated Press, the Slovak government accepted a plan on 17 March to provide Ukraine its complete fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 jets, making Slovakia the second NATO member to respond to Ukraine’s request for warplanes to help defend against Russia’s incursion.

Slovakia grounded its MiGs this summer due to a shortage of spare parts and maintenance personnel. Poland and the Czech Republic intervened to monitor Slovak airspace.

It will probably be another year before the MiG-29 replacements arrive. Slovakia had agreed to purchase 14 F-16 Block 70/72 fighter jets from the United States, but delivery was delayed by two years, with the first aircraft arriving in early 2024.

The US has offered Slovakia 12 new military helicopters in exchange for the fighter jets provided to Ukraine. Slovakia would pay $340 million for the Bell AH-1Z attack helicopters as part of a $1 billion agreement. The remaining $660 million would be covered by foreign military finance from the United States, reported AP.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.