Slim and trim! All you need to know about Steinway Tower, the world’s thinnest skyscraper in New York

The Steinway Tower measures a mere 17.5 metres wide and is 435 metres tall. The uber-luxe skyscraper offers 60 apartments, with a starting cost of $7.75 million

Forget about the world’s tallest building. There’s now the world’s skinniest building and Manhattan owns the honour of hosting it.

Known as the Steinway Tower, or 111 West 57th Street, the 84-storey-tall building has a mere 17.5-metre width and stands tall at 1,428 feet.

Here’s all you need to know about this architectural marvel — from design to cost and everything in between.

Design of the building

Located at Billionaires' Row in Midtown Manhattan, construction on this building began back in 2013. The tower was designed by New York architecture firm SHoP Architects and built by JDS Development, Property Markets Group and Spruce Capital Partners.

Gregg Pasquarelli, principal at SHoP Architects, called the building “a project of extraordinary proportions and epic grandeur” to CNN.

The Steinway Tower has a height-to-width ratio of 24:1.

There are 60 apartments in total on the 84 floors. And the cost of each unit in the building is no small change; the starting price for a studio unit is $7.75 million, while the penthouse apartment is listed for $66 million.

The tapered building, which draws inspiration from New York's Art Deco era, features terracotta tiles, with glass walls facing Central Park or Lower Manhattan, depending on which side you're on.

It's filled with luxury amenities such as a 25-metre swimming pool and a private dining room. A double-height fitness centre also features a terrace.

The building's interior was designed by Studio Sofield, in an attempt to highlight the grandeur of the complex.

According to Business Insider, who had toured a three-bedroom unit on the 43rd floor, each unit has its own private elevator entrance and is spread across 4,500 square feet of living space.

Business Insider had reported then that the unit had an open-concept design, with the kitchen flowing seamlessly into the living area.

Each bedroom had floor-to-ceiling windows and its own en suite bathroom.

Adding to history

The super-tall tower is an addition to adjacent Steinway Hall, once a cultural hub in Manhattan.

The Steinway Hall, constructed in 1925, served as a concert hall and the former headquarters of piano maker Steinway and Sons. The venue has since been converted into luxury residences which now connect to the super-tall, slender tower.

Comparisons to others

When a structure like this is built, comparisons are bound to be made.

While the Steinway Tower is 17.5-metre wide, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which has 163 floors is 45 metres wide.

Shanghai World Financial Centre, located in China’s Pudong district, reaches a height of 1,614 feet (492 metres). However, its 58 metres wide. Similarly, Taipei 101 (Taipei Financial Center) building in Taipei, Taiwan is 130 metres wide and 1,667 feet (508 metres) high.

The only building that comes close to the Steinway when it comes to width is the 432 Park Avenue skyscraper in New York — 28.5 metres.

With inputs from agencies

