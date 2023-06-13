Sleep Streaming is REAL: BTS Jungkook dozes off amid live broadcast, 6 million watch for 21 minutes

BTS Jungkook is a headline grabber, and every unique thing he does has the potential to get viral on the internet. But this time Jungkook has done something very different, which is attracting a lot of attention on the internet.

Jungkook is quite regular when it comes to live streaming. But this time, in a viral video, Jungkook unexpectedly slept during a live broadcast, leaving millions of people on the internet witness their idol sleeping in his bedroom. The live broadcast, which was supposed to be a fun interaction with his fans, pulled in a record-breaking 6 million views. People watched Jungkook snooze for 21 minutes.

A cute summary of Jungkook’s Weverse live today pic.twitter.com/ClYzDtCGKc — ∞⁷ (@_RapperJK) June 12, 2023

This unexpected turn of events has now sparked a debate around sleep streaming.

Is it a new or an old concept?

Sleep streaming has now become one of the most niche things and is very popular among some widely popular influencers.

But surprisingly, the concept is not new. Earlier, Jakey Boehm, an Australian TikToker, has done something similar.

Each night he can earn around $35,000 without leaving his bed. He just puts on his pyjamas, gets into the bed, dims the lights and opens TikTok live for the audience that wants to watch him sleep. The audience also gets the chance to wake him up in the middle of the night and play different games.

Boehm even allows his audience to administer him a shock through his bracelet while he sleeps for $95.

Sleep streamers say that they conduct such streams only because their audience loves to watch them sleep. The process seems to be an easy way of earning money, but not everyone got the same positive response.

