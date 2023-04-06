Six Spanish Leopard tanks to leave for Ukraine in latter half of April as nation preps for spring offensive
The German-made battle tanks have not been used in active warfare since the 1990s and had been kept in reserve for decades now. They required refitting and battle readiness tests after initial doubts as to whether they could be used in combat again
Madrid: Six Leopard 2A4 tanks that Spain had pledged to send to Ukraine will leave for the war-ravaged country in the second half of April, Defence Minister Margarita Robles told state broadcaster TVE on Wednesday.
The move by the Spanish government pushes back the estimated shipment date of the tanks meant to help Ukraine resist the continuous onslaught by the Russian troops in the eastern flanks of the country.
The German-made battle tanks have not been used in active warfare since the 1990s and had been kept in reserve for decades now. They required refitting and battle readiness tests after initial doubts as to whether they could be used in combat again, given the passage of time.
Last month in March, Spain said it expected to send the Leopard tanks after the April 9 Easter holidays.
The Kyiv ally had committed to sending a total of 10 tanks to Ukraine, and Robles said the armed forces had started repairing the remaining four.
Spain has also trained 40 tank crew members and 15 mechanics at a military base in the north-eastern city of Zaragoza.
Countries allied to the NATO, including Germany, Poland and Portugal, have pledged to send a total of 48 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine ahead of its planned counter-offensive.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Spain firefighters working to control blaze that has destroyed 4,000 hectares
An unusually dry winter across parts of southern Europe has raised fears of a repeat of 2022 when 785,000 hectares were destroyed - more than double the annual average for the past 16 years, according to European Commission (EC) statistics.
German Chancellor Scholz’s office defends record on sending arms to Ukraine
Scholz's government, which took office in December 2021, started giving Ukraine weapons shortly after Russia invaded the country. Although Germany has become continental Europe’s biggest supplier of arms to Ukraine, the German government has continued to face criticism for reluctance to step up aid
Germany's military gaps cannot be fully bridged by 2030, says defence minister
Already worn down by decades of underinvestment since the end of the Cold War, the Bundeswehr is in even worse shape than a year ago given weapons and munitions donated to Ukraine have mostly not yet been replaced, say experts