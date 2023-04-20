'Situation in Sudan tense; focusing on safety of Indians'
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet the UN Secretary-General in New York on the situation in Sudan
New Delhi: The ground situation in Sudan is very “tense,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, adding that it is in touch with various countries with a key focus on ensuring the safety of Indians in the violence-hit country.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India is keeping a close watch on developments in Sudan.
He said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet the UN Secretary-General in New York on the situation in Sudan.
The safety and security of the Indians is our key focus, Bagchi said.
When asked whether India is looking at evacuating the Indians in Sudan, he said some plans are being worked out but it will depend on the ground situation.
(With inputs from PTI)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Jaishankar expresses grief over death of Indian national amid Sudan violence
Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Sudan urged Indians, planning a trip to Sudan, to postpone their plans
'Don’t do politics': EAM Jaishankar slams Siddaramaiah over tweet on Indians in Sudan
Siddaramaiah had taken to social media platform Twitter to claim that the Indian government has not shown the desired alacrity to evacuate dozens of tribals from Karnataka who are reportedly stranded in Sudan even as fighting rages between the Sudanese army and paramilitary forces
Not appropriate to focus on particular member: India on Pakistan's participation in SCO FMs' meet
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has been inviting all the SCO member-states for events under India's presidency that are underway. As the current Chair, India will host the next Summit of the Council of Heads of State this year