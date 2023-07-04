'Situation in Afghanistan has direct impact on world's security': PM Modi at SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address at the SCO Summit, mentioned the sorry state of affairs in Afghanistan, saying that the situation in the country has a direct impact on all countries.

“The situation in Afghanistan has had a direct impact on the security of all of us (countries). India’s concerns and expectations regarding Afghanistan are the same as most of the SCO Member countries,” he said.

Calling on all the member countries to make efforts to stabilising the situation in Afghanistan, PM Modi said, “We have to make united efforts for the welfare of the people of Afghanistan…It is important that the land of Afghanistan is not used to spread unrest in neighbouring nations or promote extremist ideologies.”

Incidentally, the Taliban banned beauty salons run by women in Afghanistan.

“All beauty salons operated by women in Kabul and other provinces should be banned immediately and follow our order,” the Ministry of Vice and Virtue.

India is hosting the SCO Summit under its presidency this year. The meeting saw the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, among others.

This year’s Summit theme is ‘Towards a SECURE SCO’. SECURE is short for Security, Economy and Trade, Connectivity, Unity and Respect.

The Indian leader added that as the chair of SCO, India has facilitated taking the group’s “multifaceted cooperations to new heights.”

Emphasising the role India has played in developing SCO, PM Modi said, “In 14 ministerial meetings of SCO, we have prepared and agreed on important documents on infra, de-carbonisation, digital public infrastructure. India has taken several initiatives at this forum.”

