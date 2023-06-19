Singapore deploys real 'Robocops' at Changi Airport

Singapore’s Changi Airport has become home to two formidable robots, standing over 7 feet tall when fully extended and equipped with 360-degree vision.

After more than five years of trials, these robots mark the first of many that the Singapore Police Force plans to deploy throughout the city-state in the future, aiming to augment their frontline officers.

Since April, these robots have been patrolling the airport, serving as an additional police presence and providing extra surveillance capabilities.

Described as the latest addition to the police force’s technological arsenal, they project authority and act as “eyes on the ground.”

These robots are more than mere gimmicks. In the event of an incident, they can enforce cordons and alert bystanders using their blinkers, sirens, and speakers until human officers arrive.

Additionally, the public can directly communicate with the police force by utilizing a button located on the front of the robots.

The Singapore Police Force announced that they will progressively deploy more robots across the city-state, recognizing that the integration of robotics enhances operational efficiency and empowers frontline officers to carry out their duties more effectively.

Superintendent and Operations Head Lim Ke Wei of the airport police emphasized the benefits of these technological advancements.

Each robot is equipped with built-in speakers for audio messages and a rear LCD panel for displaying visual messages.

Although they stand at approximately 1.7 meters (5.5 feet) tall, their extendable masts enable them to reach heights of 2.3 meters (7.5 feet).

These features contribute to their commanding presence and efficient communication capabilities.

The introduction of these robots represents a significant step forward in Singapore’s ongoing efforts to enhance security measures and leverage technology to optimize law enforcement operations.

Equipped with multiple cameras providing 360-degree vision, these newly introduced robots at Changi Airport offer unobstructed views for enhanced incident management, according to the Singapore Police Force.

These robots represent the latest deployment of robotic technology for civic duties in the tech-savvy nation, which has a population of over 5 million.

Earlier versions of these robots were previously utilized during public parades in 2018 and 2022.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, robot dogs were employed to enforce strict social distancing measures, while cleaner robots have become a common sight at metro stations and airports across the country.

Additionally, transport officials are optimistic about the possibility of commercial flying taxis becoming a reality within the next two years.

Singapore continues to embrace technological advancements in various sectors, including transportation and security.

However, despite being accustomed to the presence of robots in daily life, the recent introduction of these security robots may still surprise some individuals.

