Silly-pants: Londoners dress down to underpants to celebrate no trousers day in tube

London: In commemoration of the No Trousers Tube Ride, which made its return to the UK, this weekend, since the epidemic hit in March 2020, riders of the underground rail partially undressed on Monday.

The no pants fun, which started 20 years ago in New York on the opposite side of the Atlantic, attracted hundreds of Sunday travellers.

Hundreds of people travelled in only their underpants for the annual event, which started in New York twenty years ago, on the Elizabeth Line, which debuted last year.

The Stiff Upper Lip Society organised the event, which featured attendees dressed in professional office attire on their top halves and only in underwear, shoes, and socks on their lower halves.

The activity is a component of the No Pants Subway Ride, a global movement that started in New York in 2002 and has since spread to more than 60 locations.

The odd custom was developed by the stand comics of Improv Everywhere in New York City in 2002.

According to the website for Improv Everywhere, “The mission began as a tiny practical joke with seven guys and has grown into an international celebration of silliness, with dozens of cities around the world participating each year.”

People are seen casually riding subway trains and sloppily taking their pants off in photos taken during the arresting event.

The group instructs the passengers to get up, remove their pants, and place them in their backpacks as soon as the doors at the stop ahead of theirs close.

“If someone questions your decision to take down your pants, respond that they were “becoming uncomfortable” or anything in the same line of argument,” says the website.

