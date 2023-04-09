Sikh pilgrims depart for Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi

Amritsar: A ‘jatha’ of Sikh pilgrims left for Pakistan to participate in a religious congregation to be organised on Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Baisakhi) at Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee sent the group on Sunday.

Besides the SGPC, Sikh devotees sponsored by Haryana Gurdwara Management and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee also crossed over to Pakistan on Sunday through the Joint Check post of Attari border (JCP), officials said.

The total strength of Sikh pilgrims who crossed over to Pakistan was 2,500.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said this ‘jatha’ has departed to participate in the main congregation of Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Baisakhi) to be organised at Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib.

He said the ‘jatha’ will reach Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib on April 9, and after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib, Mandi Chuharkana, on April 10, it will return to Nankana Sahib.

The jatha will reach Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib on April 12, and participate in the main congregation on April 14, he said.

On April 15, the ‘jatha’ of Sikh pilgrims will reach Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, and visit Gurdwara Rori Sahib, Eminabad, as well as Gurdwara Sri Kartapur Sahib on April 16. After staying at Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, on April 17, the ‘jatha’ will return to India on April 18, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.