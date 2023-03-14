‘Shouldn’t have said that’: Joe Biden accidentally reveals Jimmy Carter’s health status

California: US President accidentally revealed a piece of unknown information about former President Jimmy Carter’s health during a speech at a Democratic fundraising event in California.

Quickly realising that he was not supposed to share that detail with anyone, he said “I shouldn’t have said that.”

“He asked me to do his eulogy – excuse me I shouldn’t say that,” the 80-year-old president remarked.

He added, “I spent time with Jimmy Carter and it’s finally caught up with him. But they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough.”

Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care since 19 February this year. Biden made the comments at the end of his speech in front of some 40 guests at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Rancho Santa Fe, California, referring to the 98-year-old former president’s long battle with cancer, as per The Hill.

Biden’s speech was not recorded as video shooting was not allowed at the event.

Carter’s hospice care

The 39th US president Jimmy Carter was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 following which he underwent surgery to remove a mass from his liver.

In the same year, he was told by doctors that they had found “four very small spots” of melanoma on his brain.

After several months of treatment, doctors treating Carter declared that he was officially cancer free.

The Carter Centre announced last month that after a series of “short hospital stays”, the longest-living US president decided not to receive any “additional medical care” and announced that he will undergo in-house hospice care in Georgia.

“He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers,” the Carter Centre said in a statement.

