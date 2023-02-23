Short film to be shown in UK schools to highlight plight of child refugees ahead of Ukraine war first anniversary

London: In a bid to highlight the plight of child refugees, schools across UK will screen a short film called Home which has been created to mark the first anniversary of the Ukraine war.

Non-governmental aid agency Save the Children has partnered with animation studio Aardman to create the film which will sensitise students about the experiences refugee children across the world have to withstand when they separate from their friends and families to start a new life in a new country and schools.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine is set to complete a year, the short film hopes to encourage students and parents to encourage and welcome refugees to UK.

About the movie

Home is a four-minute-long animated movie that looks at how young students can welcome refugee friends into a classroom and learn about their cultures.

The movie emphasises children who have fled countries like Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria and more recently Ukraine.

To mark the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, we’ve collaborated with @savechildrenuk on a short film to highlight the experience of refugee children around the world. Watch ‘Home’ here: https://t.co/FopW4hlODX 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/13UZglZO0w — Aardman (@aardman) February 22, 2023

The video starts with a family of four getting separated as a bomb goes off in their home. Members of the family then arrive at their new home where they are met with a new environment that is very different from their new home.

Peter Peke, the director of the movie said, “Our film was created as a specific response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, but it aims to help all children displaced from their homes due to war, famine and persecution.”

“Ultimately, we hope the film encourages children everywhere to empathise with some of their peers who might be going through that experience and to know the impact they can have by making someone feel welcome,” he added.

Head of the conflict and humanitarian campaigns from Save the Children, Alison Griffin, said that the motive behind making the film is the trials and tribulations refugee children have to go through even after they have found new, safer homes in other countries.

“Many refugee children who’ve found a new, safer home, still carry the physical and emotional scars of war, or face daily setbacks simply because of who they are or where they’ve come from,” Griffin said.

Students appreciate film

The short film has received a warm welcome from a class of pupils in UK.

One year since violence escalated in Ukraine,@savechildrenuk and@aardman release HOME. Inspired by true stories,

the short film reflects the experiences of Ukrainian children who arrived in Britain in the past year. It’s available to watch herehttps://t.co/bAMoZZxxso pic.twitter.com/6ilVHDzaon — Dom Joly (@domjoly) February 22, 2023

One child told BBC, “I think it was really good because it’s helping other people that are from a different country.”

“It was great because it showed how to introduce people when they move to a new town,” said another kid.

