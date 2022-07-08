Shinzo Abe had established a personal rapport with India, says former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy
Former Japanese Prime Minister ShinzoAbe has been confirmed dead. He was reportedly shot during a speech on Friday in the city of Nara, near Kyoto
New Delhi: Former Indian Ambassador to Japan Sujan Chinoy today expressed shock over the attack on former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Sujan Chinoy told ANI, "We woke up to the devastating news that there has been an attempt on the life of Shinzo Abe in Nara. Greatly saddens me to comment on this situation right now..."
Chinoy said, "PM Abe had established a personal rapport with India. He did a lot for our bilateral, special, strategic and global partnership."
"Shinzo always had focused on Japan's defence and security. He often spoke about the Asian 'Security Diamond' initiative, which later evolved into Indo-Pacific. In 2015, we roped in Japan as a participant in Malabar exercises. It had shared vision of PM Abe and PM Modi," he added.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. The suspect was arrested on the spot.
According to Japan Times, 67-year-old Abe was delivering an election campaign speech on a street in Nara around 11.30 am when he was attacked from behind by an unidentified man with a shotgun. He was struck by a bullet in the chest. He was admitted to a hospital in grave condition where he later succumbed to the injuries.
