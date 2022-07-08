Shinzo Abe assassinated: 5 major contributions of the former Japan PM to India

Shinzo Abe enjoyed a close relationship with India and his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi always remained a huge talking point

New Delhi: Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe passed away after being shot at during an election campaign on Friday.

Shinzo Abe, 67, was shot at twice and collapsed during a speech in Nara. The death of Japan's longest-serving prime minister came as huge shock to all.

"I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

As a mark of respect for Shinzo Abe, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July, he added.

Shinzo Abe enjoyed a close relationship with India and his friendship with Prime Minister Modi always remained a huge talking point. Not just that, he has even been credited with nurturing ties with India and gave the bilateral ties a new momentum by becoming the first Japanese PM to visit India four times.

For his “exceptional and distinguished service” in the field of public affairs, the Government of India honoured him with Padma Vibhushan — the nation’s second-highest civilian honour — in 2021.

Here are five contributions of Shinzo Abe to India:

Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe's friendship laid the tracks for the Rs 1 lakh crore Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, which involved the construction of a 505 km bullet train using Japan’s Shinkansen technology.

Back in 2017, Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akei Abe, came to India in September and were given a grand welcome in Ahmedabad during which the foundation stone for India’s first bullet train was laid.

Quad

Shinzo Abe is said to have played a key role in promoting the Quad security grouping and India’s status in it. He initiated the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, in 2007 with the support of US vice president Dick Cheney, Australian prime minister John Howard and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Indo-Pacific

Back in August 2007, when Shinzo Abe visited India as Prime Minister of Japan, he delivered the famous "Confluence of the Two Seas" speech, laying the foundation for his concept of Indo-Pacific.

At that time, he said: “This is the message I wish to deliver directly today to the one billion people of India. That is why I stand before you now in the Central Hall of the highest chamber, to speak with you, the people’s representatives of India.”

His historic speech became the benchmark and foundation for Indo-Pacific ties.

$35 billion to India for infra projects

In September 2014, it was reported that India will get $35 billion from Japan over the next five years for developmental projects, including building of smart cities and next generation infrastructure as also cleaning of the river Ganga.

Back then, Shinzo Abe also lifted the ban on six Indian entities, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which was imposed in the aftermath of 1998 nuclear tests.

Nuclear deal

When Prime Minister Modi went to Japan in 2014, the Indo-Japan nuclear deal was still uncertain as Tokyo was sensitive about a pact with a non-Nuclear-Proliferation-Treaty member country. However, Shinzo Abe’s government convinced the anti-nuclear hawks in Japan to sign the agreement in 2016.

The deal between India and Japan reportedly turned out to be key to India’s deals with US and French nuclear firms, which were either owned by or had stakes in Japanese firms.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.