Shia tomatoes! Pakistani 'Sunni' farmers destroy tomatoes from 'Shia' Iran that came as aid

The onion and tomato prices have skyrocketed after flash floods washed away large number of crops prompting the Pakistan government to allow imports from neighbouring countries to lower costs

New Delhi: In a shocking case of food wastage, protestors have been seen stopping vehicles carrying imported tomatoes coming from Iran in Kalat district of Balochistan, and destroying the produce on the streets. The bizarre reason as per social media is that the tomatoes are from a Shia country and so Sunni extremists will not allow it.

Video are doing round in soul media and one of the clips shows tomatoes being thrown out of a truck in Balochistan. “#ALARMING People in Balochistan destroying tomatoes from #Iran. Some claim its because tomatoes were from #Shia country so Sunni extremists attacked them. Other reports say it was local farmers against import. Whatever the reason, wasting food at a time when Pak suffering is UNBELIEVABLE!”

According to a report in Gulf Today, several farm owners and growers from Mangochar blocked the Quetta-Karachi national highway, intercepting vehicles loaded with tomatoes imported from Iran and started looting or throwing boxes of tomatoes on the road.

As per a report by The News, one of the men who was throwing the crates of tomatoes was arrested on Friday after the video surfaced. The report added that the arrested individual was protesting against the government's decision to curb tomato shortage in the country by importing the vegetable from Iran.

Commissioner Kalat Daud Khilji said that he suspect has been arrested and apprehended after being identified with the help of the viral video, while raids are being conducted to arrest other suspects in the case.

Despite the protest, several trucks loaded with tomatoes and onions did manage to reach Pakistan through Taftan and Chaman border crossing from Iran and Afghanistan, leading to the lowering of prices for both vegetables in the local market.

With inputs from agencies

