Sherpa guide saves unconscious woman at Mt Everest, she refuses to pay rescue fee

A middle-aged Chinese woman, who narrowly escaped death while ascending Mount Everest, allegedly refused to give her Sherpa guide a rescue charge of $10,000 (Rs 8.2 lakh). According to South China Morning Post, the story has garnered widespread attention in China, prompting criticisms on social media. However, the Chinese mountain climbers who helped her asked people to show tolerance for the woman. The climbers ended up paying the rescue fee on her behalf, a Chinese news portal reported.

On the evening of 18 May, the Sherpa guide, who was not named in the report, discovered the woman named Liu in an unconscious state near the summit of Mount Everest while escorting another mountain climber Fan Jiangtao. Liu belonged to the Hunan province in Central China. Jiangtao agreed to help her at the cost of abandoning his goal of reaching the summit.

However, due to the harsh conditions, the two men could only move Liu 200 metres before they ran out of energy. Then, Jiangtao went in search of assistance and bumped into Xie Ruxiang, a fellow member of the Hunan Provincial Mountain Climbing Association. Ruxiang gave up his goal too of reaching the summit in exchange for helping with the rescue.

Ruxiang claimed that his sherpa guide was the strongest among them but he was reluctant to help in this rescue operation. He was offered a reward of $10,000 after which he agreed to help the mountain climbers. After this, the men worked together. The sherpa guide of Ruxiang carried her on his back while Jiangtao and Ruxiang took turns in keeping her legs elevated to increase her blood flow. They successfully reached the base camp, where she received treatment for several days and recovered.

As per the report, Liu successfully ascended the mountain and while returning, she started facing problems. After the rescue operation, when the Sherpa guide inquired about his fee, Liu refused to pay the full amount. The Chinese woman said that she would pay only $4,000 for the rescue fee instead of $10,000. Jiangtao told the Chinese media outlet that each of them paid the guide a tip of $1,800 while Liu paid only $1,500.

Jiangtao, who paid the remaining rescue fee, was angered by the whole incident. He said that he had been preparing for Mt Everest visit for 40 days and spent Rs 46 lakh. Jiangtao felt that the woman was ungrateful, reported SCMP.

Liu received vicious internet trolling for her actions. However, the other two climbers urged others to cease mistreating her and exhibit tolerance instead.

