‘Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz out to kill me’: Imran Khan

Lahore: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claims that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government in the country has been planning to kill him on the instructions of PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz.

In a video message, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman alleged that “unknown people” were positioned to assassinate him at the Judicial Complex in Islamabad where he went to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case against him on Saturday.

Imran, who did not disembark from his vehicle at the court complex, said: “Had I not moved from the complex immediately that might have resulted in bloodshed as the police, Rangers and unidentified people were making all-out efforts to provoke my party workers to create a battleground and use it as a cover to kill me.”

‘Pakistan govt planning to eliminate me’

Imran further claimed the Pakistan government has been trying to “eliminate” him from the political scene by incarcerating him in Balochistan.

“Things may go out of hand and people of Pakistan will forget Sri Lanka’s default crisis and may witness the Iran-like revolution. The only solution is holding of free and fair general elections and let people decide to form their government,” the former PM said.

PTI Chairman @ImranKhanPTI talks about the events at Judicial complex: pic.twitter.com/f1cy1gG13t — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 19, 2023

Imran said he appeared before the court despite knowing that the “criminals” supported by the government and its handlers were blood-thirsty.

The PTI chief said that he had already been implicated in 96 cases of terrorism, murder, religious hatred and treason.

Barbarism unleashed

Imran warned the Pakistan government to "show restraint" else "the game will get out of hands."

Raged over the police attack at his Lahore's residence in his absence over the weekend, the PTI chief said he "felt devastated to see the ransacking and the way police looted his belongings."

Imran said he wondered whether anyone can tolerate police desecrating the sanctity of home and women and that too without search warrants and in violation of the court order.

"I have called all my lawyers, discussed filing of cases against all the policemen who broke into my residence and ransacked the property, besides submitting a contempt of court plea in the Lahore High Court,” the cricketer-turned-politician said.

Imran also gave a call for his party’s power show at Minar-i-Pakistan on Wednesday, which he said will serve as a referendum.

