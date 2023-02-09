Shehbaz Sharif govt snubs Pakistan's Election Commission, denies security for upcoming polls

Islamabad: In a major setback for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Shehbaz Sharif-led government has denied providing security for the upcoming provincial Assembly elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as by-elections on 64 National Assembly seats.

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry informed the electoral body that the armed forces would not be able to perform security duties during the polls as it was busy conducting census and counter-terror operations, Dawn reported.

This comes amid a major spike in terrorist attacks in the country, which is currently witnessing a severe economic crisis.

‘Difficult security situation’

The election commission wrote to the federal government earlier this week to request the deployment of troops from the civil armed forces to conduct general and by-elections in various national and provincial assembly constituencies.

In reply, the ministry said that the nation is going through a difficult security situation, which is evidenced by the recent increase in incidents of terrorism across Pakistan.

Further, it made notice of the many different security problems, such as border security, internal security responsibilities, upholding law and order, and deployment at advance posts to thwart the escalating terrorist operations of lawbreakers and anti-state elements.

Increased terror attacks

Pakistan’s intelligence agencies and the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) have issuing threat alerts regarding the security situation prevailing in the country, the ministry stated, while regretting the deadly terror incidents that took place in Pakistan in the last month.

Recently, more than 80 people were killed in a suicide bombing at a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines.

The security forces across Pakistan are engaged in combatting the threats posed by terrorists to the peace and stability of the country, the letter from the ministry read.

The wave of terrorist attacks put law enforcement agencies’ capabilities to the absolute limit, leaving little opportunity for other activities, it added.

Further, it has been highlighted that a terrorist organisation recently openly threatened politicians, hence there were apprehensions that the political leaders could be the potential targets during the election campaign.

Spike in terror attacks

In the past few months, the law and order situation in Pakistan has worsened with an increase in the terror activities across the country.

In particular, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has intensified its attacks in Pakistan. Over the past few months, the terror group has targeted police officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other areas bordering Afghanistan. Besides this, militants in Balochistan too have stepped up their activities in recent times by forming a nexus with TTP.

For Pakistan, January 2023 was one of the deadliest months since July 2018. In the first month of 2023, as many as 134 people lost their lives and 254 got injured in at least 44 militant attacks across Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.