Shehbaz Sharif govt considering ban on PTI, says Khawaja Asif

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Pakistan, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government is mulling a possible ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday.

“A decision has not been taken yet, but a review is surely underway,” Asif told media persons in Islamabad, Dawn reported.

This comes in light of the May 9 nationwide protests against the arrest of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan in the £190 million settlement case.

However, Asif said the matter will be referred to the Parliament for approval if the government finally decides to ban PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

