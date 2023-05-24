Shehbaz Sharif govt considering ban on PTI, says Khawaja Asif
“A decision has not been taken yet, but a review is surely underway,” Asif told media persons in Islamabad
Amid the ongoing political crisis in Pakistan, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government is mulling a possible ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday.
“A decision has not been taken yet, but a review is surely underway,” Asif told media persons in Islamabad, Dawn reported.
This comes in light of the May 9 nationwide protests against the arrest of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan in the £190 million settlement case.
However, Asif said the matter will be referred to the Parliament for approval if the government finally decides to ban PTI.
(With inputs from agencies)
