Shehbaz Sharif govt considering ban on PTI, says Khawaja Asif

“A decision has not been taken yet, but a review is surely underway,” Asif told media persons in Islamabad

FP Staff May 24, 2023 16:07:25 IST
Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Pakistan, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government is mulling a possible ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday.

“A decision has not been taken yet, but a review is surely underway,” Asif told media persons in Islamabad, Dawn reported.

This comes in light of the May 9 nationwide protests against the arrest of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan in the £190 million settlement case.

However, Asif said the matter will be referred to the Parliament for approval if the government finally decides to ban PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: May 24, 2023 16:07:25 IST

