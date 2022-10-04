Islamabad: Imran Khan is “the biggest liar on the face of the earth,” said Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He also accused the former prime minister of injecting poison into society to “dangerously polarise the electorate” after he was toppled from power earlier this year.

The country is currently battling an unprecedented economic crisis, as it grapples with mounting inflation, sky-high foreign debt, declining foreign currency reserves and more than 30 billion dollars worth of damage after it was hit by the worst flooding in its history in August, which left 1,600 dead and millions without shelter and clean water.

Imran Khan is “a liar and a cheat” whose policies had left the economy in ruins, Sharif said, The Guardian reported.

He has further accused Imran Khan, who ran on an anti-corruption manifesto, of conducting the country’s affairs to suit his own personal agenda “in a manner which can be only described as the most inexperienced, self-centred, egotistical, immature politician in the history of this country,” the report added.

Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was removed from power in April this year after a vote of no confidence which saw many of its allies in parliament turn against Imran Khan, who was found to have violated the constitution in an attempt to stop the vote going ahead.

Not just that, he even threatened to impose martial law rather than hand over power to the opposition coalition.

On his part, Imran Khan repeatedly claimed that the vote was a “foreign conspiracy” against him by the US.

