She spent $600K to be like Kim Kardashian, now paying $120K to 'detransition'

Los Angeles: Versace model Jennifer Pamplona, after spending nearly $600K on procedures to transform herself into a Kim Kardashian lookalike, has now paid $120K to "detransition" back to her former appearance.

According to New York Post, the 29-year-old model had about 40 cosmetic operations over a 12-year period in an effort to imitate the celebrity, but she eventually realized that her pleasure was only at the surface level.

"People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying," she told Caters. "I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman. I had done all these things and had all these achievements in my personal life, but I was only being recognized because I looked like a Kardashian."

Pamplona was 17 years old when she underwent surgery for the first time. Kardashian was just starting to gain popularity at the time. Pamplona rapidly developed an addiction to procedures that would make her seem like the freshly minted A-lister after her first operation.

Three rhinoplasties and eight operations on her bottom, including butt implants and fat injections, to mimic Kardashian's enormous booty, were among the more than 40 treatments she underwent.

She rapidly attracted international notice thanks to her metamorphosis into Kim Kardashian's twin, and she was even highlighted in The Post. Additionally, she amassed more than a million Instagram followers, but happiness did not follow.

"I discovered that I was addicted to surgery and I wasn't happy, I was putting filler in my face like I was in the supermarket," Pamplona admitted. "It was an addiction and I got into a cycle of surgery equals fame and money, I just lost control of everything. I went through a lot of hard times."

Pamplona claimed that she had been upset for years before realizing that she had body dysmorphia and that she wanted to go back to her natural appearance.

