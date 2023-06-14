Shark that ate Russian man on camera to be mummified in Egyptian museum

A shark that recently attacked and made a meal of a Russian man swimming at a popular resort, will now be mummified by specialists in an Egypt museum, according to a report by the Independent.

Vladimir Popov, 23, was eaten alive by a shark off a beach at an Egyptian resort in Hurghada earlier this month.

The video of the attack was captured on camera in which the 23-year-old can be heard screaming, “Papa, save me!” The video showed Popov splashing frantically in the ocean before getting dragged underwater.

Some of the young man’s body parts were recovered inside the shark’s stomach, while the rest were recovered by fishermen from the sea.

Experts at the Institute of Marine Sciences and the Red Sea Reserves began the embalming process of the giant sea animal on Monday, the local Al Arabiya reported.

Once the process is over, the mummified shark will be on display in the institute’s museum, a New York Post report said.

Egyptian authorities have said that the researchers want to understand the cause of the shark’s behaviour and identify whether the animal is related to one that “caused several previous accidents” in the same area.

Popov’s father, Yury, who is originally from Russia told local media outlets, “We went to the beach to relax.” He said the attack happened within seconds.

“This meat grinder happened in 20 seconds, he was just dragged under the water. This is an absolutely ridiculous coincidence because it is a safe beach. There are ships and yachts around. It’s never happened there. They usually attack on wild beaches. It’s just some kind of evil fate.”

He shared that he will cremate his son and take his ashes to Russia.

