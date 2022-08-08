Shandong & Shanxi eateries: China resorts to cultural imperialism after failing to intimidate Taiwan militarily

Sharing pictures of maps purportedly showing eateries in Taipei named after Chinese provinces, China's foreign ministry spokesperson said 'Taiwan will eventually return home'

New Delhi: After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called China's bluff, it is now clutching at straws to get back to Taiwan.

Beijing is now resorting to impose cultural imperialism after attempting to intimidate Taiwan militarily.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying shared pictures of what she called 'Baidu Maps.' Baidu is the alternative to Google Maps in China.

The maps showed eateries in Taiwan's capital Taipei.

Hua tweeted, "Baidu Maps show that there are 38 Shandong dumpling restaurants and 67 Shanxi noodle restaurants in Taipei. Palates don't cheat."

Baidu Maps show that there are 38 Shandong dumpling restaurants and 67 Shanxi noodle restaurants in Taipei. Palates don't cheat. #Taiwan has always been a part of China. The long lost child will eventually return home. pic.twitter.com/p50RXund9T — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) August 7, 2022

"Taiwan has always been a part of China. The long-lost child will eventually return home," she added. Shandong and Shanxi are provinces in China.

China conducts military drills near Taiwan

China conducted military drills near Taiwan after US House Speaker became the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. The military exercise included missile strikes.

"We have the ability and means to carry out precise target shooting and kill from the air to defeat any enemy." PLA Eastern Theater Command on Monday released the latest video of Sunday's joint exercises around the island of Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/0tslyYiyFk — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 8, 2022



China which claims sovereignty over Taiwan opposes the self-ruled island's diplomatic engagements.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.