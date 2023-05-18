Shahid Afridi shoots mouth off, trolled for telling Pakistanis to revere Army

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi once again found himself at the centre of a controversy after shooting his mouth off without much thought after he asked Pakistanis to revere the Army.

He was implying that the Army in Pakistan was the guardian of freedoms!

He said the enemy cannot destroy Pakistan, but the residents can.

He further stated that the people of Kashmir should be asked what freedom means.

According to a tweet by Concept TV News, “Shahid Khan Afridi said that the enemy is unable to harm our country but we do it ourselves. So we should respect our Army because our survival is due to them. ShahidAfridi said that Kashmiris should be asked the value of freedom, and we are free because #PakistanArmy guards our border.”

Former Pakistani cricket captain, Shahid Khan Afridi said that the enemy is unable to harm our country but we do it ourselves. So we should respect our Army because our survival is due to them. #ShahidAfridi said that Kashmiris should be asked the value of freedom, and we are… pic.twitter.com/0oe91PWAv0 — Concept TV News (@ConceptTVNews) May 17, 2023

Afridi got trolled by a lot of Twitter users for his comment on the Pakistani Army. One user mocked him, saying that the former prime minister, Imran Khan was not safe in Pakistan.

Shahid Afridi have freedom???????😅 Even theirs former prime minister is not safe in his own country and they are said they have freedom,is this not a joke 😅😅😅😅😅😅 — Pandeysurya (@Pandeysurya1966) May 18, 2023

Another user commented that Pakistan’s core commander ran away from his residence when some unarmed local civilians barged at his door.

Pakistan core commander with 30K ken under him, ran away with his tail between legs, just at the sight of some local civilians barging at his door; UNARMED. Before this, all his men, all his guards, everyone else responsible to guard the house ran from the back door/wall. RESPECT — GeoIntel↗️ (@GeoIntel2) May 17, 2023

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that Pakistan is on the verge of implosion, accusing the Shehbaz Sharif administration of plotting a plot to turn the army against his party. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) head stated that holding elections was the best way to address political insecurity.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday blamed his predecessor Imran Khan for the mayhem by his supporters following his arrest last week.

“The roots of the mutinous attack on the state, its symbols & sensitive installations on May 9 lie in the contents of Imran Niazi's speeches over the past one year. He has liberally deployed religious imagery to brand his political agitation as a war between truth & falsehood,” Sharif tweeted.

The Prime Minister was referring to the violent protests following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman on May 9 that led to several deaths and dozens of military and state installations being destroyed by the protesters.

For the first time in Pakistan's history, the protesters stormed the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and also torched the Corps Commander's house in Lahore.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.