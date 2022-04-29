Shab-e-Qadr 2022: Wishes and messages for your loved ones

To mark the end of Ramadan, Muslims across the country will observe Shab-e-Qadr

The holy month of Ramadan is coming to an end. And, to mark the end of the holy period, Muslims across the country will observe Shab-e-Qadr. This year, it will be observed on April 29. Shab-e-Qadr is deemed one of the holiest nights.

29 April is also the last Friday of the Ramadan month. And, as they say, no festival or happy occasion is complete with wishes. And, today, we have prepared a list of messages, quotes, SMS and WhatsApp greeting that you can share with your family and friends.

On the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr 2022, here are some wishes and messages that you can share with your friends and family:

Warm greetings to you and your family on Shab-e-Qadr. On this special and holy night, may Allah purify all our intentions. Happy Shab-e-Qadr. Let's treasure this night and seek forgiveness from Allah. On the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr, may Allah bless you with his choicest blessings. May Allah blesses you with strength and joy. Happy Shab-e-Qadr to you, my friend. Happy Shab-e-Qadr Happy Shab-e-Qadr, my dear friend. May your life be full of kindness like the month of Ramadan. May the night of Shab-e-Qadr bring good to everyone's lives. Sending warm wishes and love to you on the pious occasion of Shab-e-Qadr. Let's express our gratitude to Allah for his kindness. Laylat al-Qadr Mubarak. May Allah protects you and your family from evil and gives you a long and prosperous life. Happy Shab-e-Qadr.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.