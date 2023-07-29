World

'Serene co-existence': Heartwarming video shows herd of deer seeking shelter alongside humans 

Nara in Japan hit headlines in 2019 after plastic bags killed multiple deer. Following the unfortunate event, efforts have since been increased to protect wildlife.

FP Trending Last Updated:July 29, 2023 19:00:52 IST
Twitter/@TansuYegen

Humans and animals were always meant to stride along in their mutually beneficial and dynamic relationship with each other. Even so, the association turned sour when one species sought dominance over the other based on its needs. But as disastrous as it may sound, the connection can be modified through more sympathy and less greed. Showing a cordial interconnection between the two, a video from Japan’s Nara is gaining traction on microblogging site X (earlier Twitter). The clip shows a herd of deer sitting serenely alongside humans as a heavy rains batter the city. The heartwarming video was shared by author and Appcircle CEO Tansu YEĞEN on his X account.

Check out the post:

Uploaded a few days ago, the clip has amassed over 34.3 million views. It has over 5 lakh likes. Check out some of the comments below:

One user remarked, “Good Lord, they’re civilized.”

“Nara is indeed a fascinating place,” said another, while sharing another clip showing animals behaving cordially to one another.

An account commented, “That’s so cool to see wildlife and residents living in harmony.”

“Peaceful, serene coexistence,” said an individual.

 

Earlier, a clip of a deer eating wafer chips had won hearts. The adorable clip showcases a young girl offering chips to a deer. Take a look:


A sika deer, also known as the Spotted Deer or the Japanese Deer, is the symbol of Nara city in Japan. In the city’s parks and some temples like Tōdai-ji, they are considered to be messengers of the Shinto gods. As per a Yahoo! News report, the city made headlines in 2019 after plastic bags killed multiple deer. Following the unfortunate event, efforts have since been increased to protect wildlife.

Published on: July 29, 2023 19:00:52 IST

