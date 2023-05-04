Serbia School Shooting: Teen suspect made 'kill list', used two of father's guns to kill 14

In a Serbian school, a teenager killed 14 other students and a security guard after weeks of planning and having a “kill list”.

Following the attack at the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school in central Belgrade on Wednesday morning, the 13-year-old was detained. As many as six students and a teacher were also injured in the indiscriminate firing.

A “kill list” and evidence that the suspect had been plotting the attack for almost a month have been discovered, however, the cops are still investigating the crime’s likely motivation.

According to police, the suspect carried the ‘kill list’ around at the time he was firing in the school. He allegedly referred to the list so as to know which kids to target and which classrooms he would enter first.

According to local reports, all the students targeted were either 13 or 14 years old. After the incident, Serbian politicians have announced a three-day national mourning period beginning on Friday.

While eight people, including one boy and seven girls, were declared dead at the scene, Thursday also saw the deaths of four additional boys and two additional girls who had been initially injured.

The worst injuries were reportedly sustained by a child who was shot in the neck and chest, while a girl with a head injury is in severe condition, according to reports.

Three further boys had leg wounds, and a second girl who was wounded in the abdomen is now stable.

The health minister in Serbia stated, “There’s been an operation and everything that can be done [has been], but they’re still fighting for her life.”

Learned shooting from father

According to police, the suspect used both of his father’s legally owned firearms. Additionally, it is claimed that before the killings, he frequently visited a shooting range with his father.

Ever since the incident, both of his parents have been placed under custody as he cannot be charged with a crime in Serbia currently because he is under the age of 14.

President Aleksandar Vucic referred to the incident as “the most difficult day in the modern history of our country” in a televised speech to the nation. He declared that the suspect will be taken to a mental health facility.

Preventive measures

In light of the killings, president Vucic has proposed that the age of criminal responsibility be decreased to 12.

He has also suggested a number of further changes, such as a review of guns licencing and more restrictions on who is permitted access to shooting ranges.

Although Serbia’s strict gun laws make mass shootings relatively uncommon, the nation has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in Europe.

