Seoul's military fires warning shots after North Korean boat incursion
The boat crossed the Northern Limit Line on Saturday morning near South Korea's Baekryeong Island, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Seoul: The South Korean military fired warning shots at a patrol boat from the North that had crossed the countries’ de facto maritime border, Seoul said on Sunday, reported AFP.
The boat crossed the Northern Limit Line on Saturday morning near South Korea’s Baekryeong Island, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
It said, according to AFP, “Our Navy’s high-speed boat sent warning messages and conducted warning shots and immediately warded it off.”
The statement added, “Our military is prepared against various provocations and keeping a decisive combat posture while closely monitoring the enemy’s movements.”
During the operation, some South Korean crew members were being treated for injuries sustained when their vessel collided with a Chinese fishing boat.
The de facto maritime border — which was never officially recognised by the North — has long been a flashpoint between the two Koreas, which remain technically at war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, according to AFP.
Last year the nuclear-armed North fired a ballistic missile across the maritime border, prompting Seoul to fire three missiles of its own in response, while also suspending flight routes and warning island residents in the area to shelter in bunkers.
Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in years after Pyongyang declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear power last year, effectively ending the possibility of denuclearisation talks.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has doubled down on weapons testing, with Pyongyang firing several of its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles this year.
In response, Washington and Seoul have increased defence cooperation by staging joint military drills including modern stealth jets and high-profile US strategic weapons.
North Korea sees such drills as practise for invasion, describing them as “frantic” drills “simulating an all-out war against” Pyongyang on Tuesday, reported AFP.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Stay Away: Why US, Japan, South Korea want the world to strictly ban North Korean workers
The United States and its Asian allies have called upon the international community to abide by the 2019 UN deadline to repatriate all North Koreans working overseas. They say there are still workers from the Hermit Kingdom who continue to be employed abroad
South Korea, US stage air drills with B-52H bomber after North Korea's ICBM launch
North Korea claimed the drills simulated an all-out war against North Korea and communicated threats against it. The United States and South Korea have said their exercises are defensive in nature and expanding them was necessary to cope with the North’s evolving threats.
US, Japan, South Korea to hold military drills to deter North Korea's threat
A joint statement was signed by the three nations during the 13th Defence Trilateral Talks in Washington. The effort will also see an exchange of assessments on the security developments taking place in the Korean Peninsula and the broader region