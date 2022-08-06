Senior Taiwan missile development official found dead in hotel room

The incident comes amid rising regional tensions after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei and Beijing conducted retaliatory large-scale military drills

New Delhi: The deputy chief of Taiwan's defence ministry's research and development section was found dead in a hotel room on Saturday morning. Ou Yang Li-hsing, deputy director of the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan. Authorities are investigating the cause of death.

According to Reuters, Ou Yang was on a business trip to the southern county of Pingtung, and that he had taken the position earlier this year to oversee several missile production projects.

The incident comes amid rising regional tensions after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei and Beijing conducted retaliatory large-scale military drills.

The military-owned organisation NCSIST is seeking to more than double its annual missile production capacity to close to 500 this year, as the island increases its combat capabilities in response to what it regards as China's growing military threat.

According to The Jerusalem Post, The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), is now carrying out a series of live-fire missile tests at the Jiupeng military facility in the country's south.

The rockets' trajectory will carry them to a maximum altitude of 7,620 metres during the first three rounds of NCSIST testing.

The experiments at Jiupeng military base in Pingtung County began on 3 August and ended on 18 August, urging aeroplanes and ships to avoid the danger zone off the coast of Taitung County.

In recent months, Beijing has emphasised its so-called "One China" policy and has become more confrontational towards Taiwan. In retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China is currently conducting large-scale military drills encircling Taiwan.

With input from agencies

