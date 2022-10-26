'Send us to India, or let us die,' demand Hindus in Pakistan's Sindh after Islamists fire at homes on Diwali

Islamabad: In a horrifying incident, the Hindu community in Tando Allahyar in Pakistan’s Sindh was not allowed to celebrate Diwali on Monday as people from a Muslim community reportedly opened fire at their homes to prevent them from stepping out.

“In Pakistan, we Hindus can’t celebrate Diwali. We can’t even celebrate Holi. They opened fire on our houses last night. There were 12 people,” a local online news outlet quoted a person from the area as saying.

The person further urged the authorities to take action.

“We are Sindhi. We are Hindus. Please allow us to celebrate Diwali or you give us passports and visa so that we can migrate to India,” the person added.

Human rights activist Mahesh Vasu also shared a video on Twitter in which a local said that they were bursting crackers when suddenly heard gunshots.

25 Oct '22 टंडो अल्लाहयार, पाकिस्तान:

दिवाली की रात और दूसरे दिन सुबह मुसलमानों ने हिन्दुओं के घरों में की अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, बंधक बनाकर दिवाली उत्सव मनाने नहीं दिया❗

हिन्दुओं की मांग कि उनको भारत भेज दे

पाकिस्तान में ना जीने देते है ना मारने❗

NN TV Newshttps://t.co/J1Kot4LIIw pic.twitter.com/DDNDu74lmN — Mahesh Vasu महेश वासु🚩🕉️ (@maheshmvasu) October 26, 2022

“What should Hindus do? Why can’t we celebrate Diwali in Pakistan? We demand justice,” the local can be heard saying in the video.

“If you can’t do justice then give us visa to go to India… Or let us die,” the local added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.