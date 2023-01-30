Thanks to advancements in technology that have blessed human beings with high-resolution digital cameras. Therefore, credit should be given to these hi-tech cameras, which help us all get to know the wildlife closely. While these night vision cameras are widely used to capture the astonishing activities of animals after the sun has set, they are hidden so perfectly in the wild that they are often ignored by the animals.

But in a rare incident, a hi-tech camera has now caught an animal, whose curiosity has made it a social media sensation. Well, move over Kim Kardashian, as a black bear has become an internet sensation for taking hundreds of selfies on a wildlife camera. If you thought that your selfie game is pretty strong, then you might have a competitor, because it surely can’t be as strong as this curious black bear, who took 400 selfies in a single night.

No, this isn’t some fictional story, but a real one, which took place in the rocky mountains of Boulder, a city in Colorado. United States. Dubbed a ‘selfie bear’, the black bear has become a sensation for getting up close and personal with a wildlife-monitoring camera in Colorado, resulting in some 400 pictures.

The incident came to light after the Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks Department took to their Twitter account to unveil the pictures of the bear, truly admiring itself. And guess what? The officials revealed that a total of 580 pictures were taken on the camera and of that 400 belonged to that seemingly self-obsessed bear. If you are wondering if that might have happened by mistake or by chance, then you must know that the photogenic bear made sure to click himself from all different angles. While the pictures were reportedly taken in mid-November 2022, the Boulder OSMP unveiled them to the world on 24 January.

While sharing the series of pictures, the officials wrote in the caption, “Recently, a bear discovered a wildlife camera that we use to monitor wildlife across Boulder open space. Of the 580 photos captured, about 400 were bear selfies.”

Recently, a bear discovered a wildlife camera that we use to monitor wildlife across #Boulder open space. Of the 580 photos captured, about 400 were bear selfies.🤣



Taking to the comments section, the officials revealed that originally they shared the series of Bear selfies on their official Instagram account on 27 November, with the caption, “This bear discovered the ranger’s wildlife camera Wednesday night. Of the 580 photos, about 400 were bear selfies.”

Several users took to the comments section of the post and lauded the bear for its banter. One user commented, “She’s so pretty! And she knows it!” Another commented, “So cute… She should have her own Instagram page….” A third user commented, “I love it! So many Selfies! If she’s a female she’s Kim-bearly Kardashian! This bear is amazing! Thank you for sharing!”

