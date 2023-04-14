Self-described software entrepreneur arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee

San Francisco: According to authorities, a self-described software entrepreneur was detained on Thursday in connection with the stabbing death of Cash App creator Bob Lee last week in San Francisco.

During a press conference, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said that Nima Momeni, 38, had been arrested on suspicion of murder. According to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Momeni will face murder charges in Lee’s passing.

The defendant was taken into custody in the San Francisco neighbourhood of Emeryville, according to San Francisco Board President Aaron Peskin.

At 2:30 a.m. on 4 April, police discovered Lee with stab wounds in San Francisco’s Rincon Hill district. He passed away in a hospital.

Lee is known for creating the widely used mobile payment service Cash App while working as chief technology officer of the payment company Square, now known as Block. He was the chief product officer for the cryptocurrency firm MobileCoin at the time of his death.

On his LinkedIn profile, Momeni describes himself as an “IT Consultant/Entrepreneur” as well as an “owner” at a company called Expand IT. It was not immediately clear how Momeni knew Lee.

“I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” Matt Dorsey, another San Francisco supervisor, tweeted Thursday morning.

Prominent tech leaders took to social media to mourn Lee’s death and blame San Francisco for what they call the city’s lax attitude toward crime.

Mission Local first reported Momeni’s arrest.

