'Selected raj is over': Opposition hits out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan as SC adjourns hearing on no-trust vote till Thursday

On Sunday, Pakistan president Arif Alvi dissolved the parliament on the advice of Imran Khan who made the proposal minutes after the Assembly's deputy speaker rejected a motion of no confidence in him as 'unconstitutional'

Pakistani Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday hit out at prime minister Imran Khan saying that "none of his desperate measures" can save him from being ousted.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal said, "the selected raj is gone."

"People are watching, history will record, how he (Imran Khan) was brought in undemocratically and on his way out he set the constitution on fire," he added.

If it takes 30seconds to pull off a coup, it should take 30secs to undo a coup. Justice delayed is Justice denied. After last weeks constitutional break down in Islamabad. Today Punjab dep speaker was locked out of assembly on day of voting for CM. Barbered wire around ppls house — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 6, 2022

Bilawal's remarks came on the day the Pakistan Supreme Court adjourned the hearing in the case related to the legality of the ruling by the National Assembly deputy speaker dismissing the no-trust vote till Thursday, reported local media.

As the hearing in the Supreme Court began, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) counsel Babar Awan began his contentions over the case before the Supreme Court's five-member bench headed by Chief

Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, ARY News reported.

"The case in the court is not of basic human rights, it is a must for all citizens to remain loyal to the state," the media outlet quoted Awan as saying.

However, the CJP asked the counsel to furnish the minutes of the National Security Council meeting held over "foreign conspiracy" in Pakistan and further asked for the material on basis of which the

deputy speaker exercised powers.

"The diplomat sent the message of the national security council of another country to three persons. The message given to the Head of Mission, Deputy Head of Mission and Defence Attache via the embassy.

The letter arrived on 7 March after a meeting of our diplomats abroad," the media outlet quoted Awan, who refused to disclose details of the letter under the official secret act.

On Sunday, President Arif Alvi dissolved the parliament following Imran Khan's advice.

Imran Khan made the proposal minutes after parliament's deputy speaker rejected a motion of no confidence in him as "unconstitutional."

Pakistan media and opposition parties criticised this decision saying that it violated all rules governing proceedings in the House.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan will continue as the Prime Minister until the caretaker Prime Minister is appointed, said the President as the SC is looking into the matter of National Assembly dissolution.

