Secret US documents on Ukraine war plan spill onto internet, Pentagon launches probe

Washington: Secret documents detailing US and NATO plans to assist Ukraine in preparing for a spring offensive against Russia have been leaked onto social media platforms, according to a report.

According to the New York Times report, The Pentagon has said that it is assessing the reported security breach.

“We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the Department is reviewing the matter,” the report quoted Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh as saying.

The documents, which reportedly contain charts and details about weapons deliveries, battalion strengths and other sensitive information, were leaked on Twitter and Telegram, according to the report.

Information in the documents is at least five weeks old, with the most recent dated 1 March, the report said.

One of the documents summarised the training schedules of 12 Ukraine combat brigades, and said nine of them were being trained by US and NATO forces, and needed 250 tanks and more than 350 mechanized vehicles, the newspaper said.

The documents – at least one of which carried a “top secret” label – were circulated on pro-Russian government channels, it said.

Information in the documents also details expenditure rates for munitions under Ukraine military control, including for the HIMARS rocket systems, the US-made artillery rocket systems that have proven highly effective against Russian forces, it added.

The report quoted military analysts who warned that some documents appear to have been altered in a disinformation campaign by Russia, in one document inflating Ukrainian troop deaths and minimizing Russian battlefield losses.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.