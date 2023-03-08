Séance gone wrong: 28 girls hospitalised with anxiety after playing with Ouija board in Colombia school

Bogotá: Nearly 30 girls were rushed to a hospital in Colombia after a session of the Ouija board game went wrong.

As many as 28 girls passed out with anxiety while using the séance set at Galeras Educational Institution, in the Colombian city of Pasto.

The young girls were hospitalised with signs of fainting and anxiety. “There were 28 possible cases of anxiety in school students,” said the head of the Galeras Educational Institution in Galeras, Hugo Torres.

“Given the reported cases, a series of comments were unleashed on the community that, rather than helping to resolve the situation, led to confusion and an adverse environment for our work,” Torres added.

The head also urged parents not to jump to conclusions before the medical evaluation results come out.

Parents call for action

Many parents have expressed their concerns about the usage of Ouija boards in class.

One such parent said, “I work here in a hospital kiosk and every day I see three or four children arrive after fainting.”

“Parents, you have to move, investigate what’s happening at school, because our children cannot continue in this situation. Our children always have a good breakfast and it cannot be said that what’s happening is due to lack of food,” the mother added.

Not the first case

This is not the first time young children had to be hospitalised for playing the Ouija board.

Last year in November, five teenagers were reportedly admitted to a hospital after they played with the Ouija board.

Teachers at the Agricultural Technical Institute in Hato have found at least 11 students aged between 13 to 17 passed out in the corridors of the complex.

All these teens were suffering from violent vomiting, abdominal pain and muscle spasm.

