Scottish independence supporters march Glasgow streets during coronation

Thousands of Scottish independence supporters reportedly marched through Glasgow streets at the time King Charles III’s Coronation event was happening in Westminster, London.

The demonstration in Glasgow Green was addressed by former first minister Alex Salmond who stressed on creating a nation based on equality “not aristocracy and on human talent and ability instead of entitlement of birth”.

Joanna Cherry, an SNP lawmaker, and Ash Regan, a contender for party leader, were among the other speakers.

More than 20,000 participants, according to organisers’ later tweets about the march.

MARCH FOR INDEPENDENCE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

GLASGOW – SATURDAY 6 MAY#AUOBGlasgow pic.twitter.com/pH2sZ7TwuI — All Under One Banner (@AUOBNOW) May 6, 2023

Scotland voted by a margin of 55% to 45% against becoming an independent nation in the 2014 independence referendum.

Nicola Sturgeon, a former first minister, had declared she wanted a vote on October 19 of this year.

However, the Supreme Court ruled in November of last year that the Scottish government cannot call an independence referendum without the permission of the UK government.

Humza Yousaf has requested a Section 30 order to permit a second referendum ever since he was appointed first minister, but Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, has not acceded to his request.

Prior to the transportation of the Stone of Destiny to London for the Coronation, Salmond claimed that Police Scotland should have staged a “standoff” outside Edinburgh Castle.

