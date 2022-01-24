Scotland: Lava-like rock spotted burning in field; check viral photos here

Residents of the area have been requested to stay away from the field and not venture close to it

Pictures of a deep split in a Scottish field has worried locals and left social media users in shock. Social media footage revealed a red-hot burning rock and plumes of smoke coming from a former caravan park in Ayrshire, Scotland. Currently, photos and videos of the lava-like glowing rock are going viral across the internet.

A local resident identified as Tom Paton, took to Facebook and shared a few details of the unnatural phenomena. He also uploaded a video of the same and a few photographs wherein the molten rock is clearly visible.

In his post, Paton termed this red-hot burning rock as a "burning field". He also wrote that he found it difficult to believe that the Scottish Coal Board had fenced the area with just two pieces of wire as a precaution. According to Paton, the field as been burning for over three years.

“I don't understand how it's been like this for at least three years and not much attempt to extinguish it has happened as of yet” Paton added in his post. He further asserted that maybe some media attention could force the authorities to tackle the issue.

View the post here:

After Paton’s post went viral, other locals have also shown their concern over the situation. Many expressed their worries about the people living in that area, while others demanded an immediate response to the problem.

According to The Sun, Paton insisted that few concerned authorities should do something soon the lack of barriers around the field could soon lead to casualties. Apart from that, the fumes and the red blaze around that area may adversely affect the residents living nearby.

Reports also suggest that despite the drop in temperature to sub-zero levels, the ground is fuming and hot.

The local council has said that it is aware of the situation and stated that protective measures had been put around the area, but have since been removed by unknown individuals.

