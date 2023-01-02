Scotland: Hotel fire kills 3 people including a dog

Scotland: A hotel fire occurred in the wee hours on Monday claimed the lives of three people and a dog.

As per reports, an SOS call was made at around 5.02 a.m. and firefighters were called to the New County Hotel in Perth, Scotland.

Fire Safety officials with nine fire engines rushed to spot immediately and reached at the time when hotel guests and staff were being evacuated.

They doused the fire by 10 AM and confirmed that at least three people died in the blaze and that numerous others were treated for minor wounds.

“Our thoughts are very much with the families and loved ones of those who have died at this very difficult time for everyone,” Chief Superintendent Phil Davison told media.

To determine the full circumstances of what occurred, “our investigations are ongoing,” and “officers are conducting a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service,” according to the official statement.

Later, Perth and Kinross Council reported that several local roads had been closed, and the police department had advised the public to stay away from the area.

The local government announced the road closures on Twitter, stating that they were due to the incident.

“Be aware that traffic in the surrounding area, as well as public transportation routes, may be impacted,” it added. “If possible, please avoid the area.”: read the tweet.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service released the following statement: “We are currently on the scene with other emergency service partners at a commercial building fire at County Place in Perth.”

