Scotland: As the first European city, Edinburgh has decided to ban meat from the menus of its schools, hospitals, and nursing homes.

The “plant-based pact,” which includes a commitment to support vegan meals over animal goods, has been adopted by the city.

The decision came just days before Burns Night (It is an annually celebrated festival in Scotland on or around January 25. It commemorates the life of the bard (poet) Robert Burns, who was born on January 25, 1759. The day also celebrates Burns’ contribution to Scottish culture.), a celebration whose centrepiece is haggis, a dish usually cooked from the liver, lungs, heart, and stomach of a sheep.

Following Haywards Heath Town Council in West Sussex, Edinburgh is the second location in the UK to ratify the pact, which was launched in 2021. There are 20 in all, including Los Angeles.

The Scottish Countryside Alliance condemned the action as “anti-farming” and warned that it may potentially entail refusing permission for slaughterhouses to open in the Edinburgh region.

Director Jake Swindells of the alliance claimed that it was “pandering to false information about livestock husbandry.”

However, proponents asserted that by altering residents’ diets, the city will be able to lower the amount of greenhouse gases it emits.

“Overall, the science is clear: Meat and dairy consumption must decrease to reach climate targets,” a council study stated.

