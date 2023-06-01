A historic castle for ‘much less than the average price of a UK flat’ is on sale in Scotland. According to a BBC report, the 200-year-old castle is located on the Fetlar Island in Scotland’s Shetland. The selling price is £30,000 or Rs 30,71,872. But, there’s a big catch to the offer. Spread over 40 acres of land, the ramshackle castle has distorted towers, a courtyard, and walled gardens. Potential buyers, however, may need to spend £12 million or Rs 1,22,95,57,129 to fix the dilapidated building.

Need of a potential buyer

The Brough Lodge Trust has requested a “philanthropic entrepreneur” to turn the site into a world-class retreat. The list of their proposal includes retaining the existing building, creating 24 bedrooms and a restaurant. ”The vision is simple but effective,” the Trust says, “Brough Lodge… will be transformed into a world-class retreat that will delight all who visit it,” it was put forth on the trust’s website. Investors will need deep pockets to cover the building’s renovation costs.

”Our hope is that a philanthropic entrepreneur will share our vision and take on the project. Proceeds from the sale of the property would be devoted to the Trust’s work in supporting hand-knitting tuition for Shetland school children,” stated the trust which was found in 1998 to preserve the building. In addition, trust officials said the proposed work would bring tourism to the island as well as economic benefits, creating 14 jobs.

Volunteers have spent more than £5,00,000 since taking over the estate. They have made the castle watertight and added a new roof to it.

Castle at prime location

Located at the northwest end of Fetlar, Brough Lodge is a category A listed building of national significance. Arthur Nicholson, a merchant, built it based on his experiences touring France, Switzerland, and Italy.

The building hasn’t been occupied since Lady Nicholson left in the 1980s, making it a one-of-a-kind on the island of only 61 people. The last surviving heir of the family, Olive Borland, transferred ownership of the building to the Brough Lodge Trust.

