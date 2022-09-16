SCO Summit: PM Modi gives big offer to flood-hit Pakistan

Pakistan is currently battling the worst floods to have hit the region in a century. Around a third of the country has been severely affected and millions of people have been displaced

Samarkand (Uzbekistan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big offer to Pakistan, which is struggling with severe floods. PM Modi made the offer while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Friday.

“India has more than 70,000 startups and this experience can be useful for SCO countries. We are ready to share our experience with our allies,” PM Modi said.

Pakistan is currently battling the worst floods to have hit the region in a century. Around a third of the country has been severely affected and millions of people have been displaced.

While addressing the SCO summit, PM Modi said that his government is trying to encourage innovation in every field with the aim of transforming India into a major manufacturing hub.

“We are making progress on making India a manufacturing hub. India’s young strong workforce makes us more competitive. India’s economy is expected to grow by 7.5 percent this year. India is focusing a lot on the people-centric development model. We encourage innovation in every field,” PM Modi said.

“We have more than 70 thousand startups here which includes over 100 unicorns. Our experience in this field can be useful for our allies. For this purpose, we are ready to share our experience with the SCO member countries by setting up a new Special Working Group on Startup and Innovation,” he added.

