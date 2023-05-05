World

SCO Summit: Jaishankar slams Pakistan indirectly, urges action against terrorism

The run-up to this SCO meet also featured a meeting between Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart, which is significant, given the tension at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two nations in recent years

Ajeyo Basu May 05, 2023 11:42:20 IST
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar made a pointed but indirect barb at Pakistan Image Courtest Twitter/@ANI

SCO Summit: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar made a pointed but indirect barb at Pakistan when he appealed to the participating nations at the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meet in Goa to eradicate terrorism in all its forms.

“The menace of terrorism continues unabated. We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. Combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of SCO,” EAM S Jaishankar said in his remarks at the start of the conclave.

This SCO summit is also significant because it features Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is first top level leader from his country to visit India in around 12 years.

The run-up to this SCO meet also featured a meeting between Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart, which is significant, given the tension at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two nations in recent years.

Updated Date: May 05, 2023 11:43:19 IST

