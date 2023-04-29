SCO Meeting: Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu defends China, slams US over QUAD, AUKUS

SCO Meeting: Sergei Shoigu, the minister of defence for Russia, accused the US-led alliance of escalating the conflict in Ukraine and attempting to put China in danger by using the “Quad” and the “AUKUS” as a weapon.

He was addressing in Delhi at a gathering of the defence ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The US, Australia, Japan, and the host nation, India, are all members of the Quad. Gen. Li Shangfu, China’s Minister of Defence, attended the meeting.

Sergei Shoigu claimed that the NATO alliance led by the US is attempting to achieve supremacy in the Asia-Pacific region through alliances such as the QUAD and AUKUS.

“In a bid to maintain global dominance, the US and its allies have severely eroded the global security architecture,” Sergei Shoigu said during his address at the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting.

He blamed the US for having unilaterally terminated the US-Soviet anti-ballistic missile treaty.

“Today, Washington and its enablers are pursuing their strategic agenda of provoking other countries into military confrontation with Russia and China. The conflict in Ukraine is a clear demonstration of this policy. Its real aim is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, threaten China and maintain its monopoly in the world,” he said.

“Arms deliveries to Kiev will only prolong the conflict, affecting the stability of Europe and the world as a whole. The transferred weapons end up on the black market and go further into the hands of terrorist organisations,” he added.

“Russia has been left with no option but to eliminate the threats emanating from Ukraine militarily. Our objectives will be achieved within the special military operation.”

Sergei Shoigu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met separately on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting.

“The ministers expressed satisfaction over the continued trust and mutual respect between the two countries, particularly in defence, and reiterated their commitment towards strengthening the partnership,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The declaration is important since the US has threatened to slap sanctions on nations doing business with Russia.

