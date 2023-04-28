AI Astronomer: Scientists use AI & ML to discover new planet way outside our solar system

Astronomers utilised artificial intelligence to locate a new planet, which many are calling a nerve-racking finding that might give machine learning a significant boost.

According to US researchers from the University of Georgia (UGA), examining protoplanetary discs, the gas around young stars may precisely determine the existence of exoplanets.

As AI gains traction as a powerful tool in a variety of industries, this is its first foray into astronomy and world-hunting. According to Jason Terry, a PhD student at the UGA Franklin College of Arts and Sciences, “Our models instructed us to do those simulations and revealed to us exactly where the planet might be.”

The discovery, which circles around the star HD 142666, was presented in an article published in The Astrophysical Journal.

AI and machine learning, according to the researchers, have found new mechanisms underlying the genesis and development of planetary systems. According to Terry, several photographs clearly displayed a specific section of the disc that turned out to possess the telltale indication of a planet, showing that the models projected the existence of a planet.

The study, according to the researchers, demonstrates how valuable AI may be in boosting scientists’ jobs by increasing accuracy and efficiently saving time.

One of the primary benefits of AI in astronomy is its capacity to rapidly and precisely examine and handle massive volumes of data. The amount of data collected by astronomical observatories, satellites, and other sensors can be overwhelming for humans to analyse.

