AI Astronomer: Scientists use AI & ML to discover new planet way outside our solar system
Researchers from the University of Georgia used machine learning, and AI to find a new planet in a solar system that is far away from our own solar system. The planet was found revolving around Star HD 142666.
Astronomers utilised artificial intelligence to locate a new planet, which many are calling a nerve-racking finding that might give machine learning a significant boost.
According to US researchers from the University of Georgia (UGA), examining protoplanetary discs, the gas around young stars may precisely determine the existence of exoplanets.
As AI gains traction as a powerful tool in a variety of industries, this is its first foray into astronomy and world-hunting. According to Jason Terry, a PhD student at the UGA Franklin College of Arts and Sciences, “Our models instructed us to do those simulations and revealed to us exactly where the planet might be.”
Related Articles
The discovery, which circles around the star HD 142666, was presented in an article published in The Astrophysical Journal.
AI and machine learning, according to the researchers, have found new mechanisms underlying the genesis and development of planetary systems. According to Terry, several photographs clearly displayed a specific section of the disc that turned out to possess the telltale indication of a planet, showing that the models projected the existence of a planet.
The study, according to the researchers, demonstrates how valuable AI may be in boosting scientists’ jobs by increasing accuracy and efficiently saving time.
One of the primary benefits of AI in astronomy is its capacity to rapidly and precisely examine and handle massive volumes of data. The amount of data collected by astronomical observatories, satellites, and other sensors can be overwhelming for humans to analyse.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Scammers clone girl’s voice using AI in 'kidnapping scam,' demand $1 million as ransom
Scammers have found a number of new ways to fool people thanks to AI tools. A group of scammers cloned a girl's voice and sent a modulated call to her mother, alleging that she had been kidnapped. The girl, in fact, was not kidnapped and was away on a skiing trip.
AI stealing jobs: Ad agency replaces copywriters, designers with ChatGPT and other AI tools
People assumed that it would be years before AI bots would steal their jobs. Well, not quite. A marketing and advertising agency in China has replaced its copywriters and designers with ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion and other AI tools.
ChatGPT's Horror Story: Redditor asks ChatGPT to write a horror story, AI bot delivers big time
A Reddit user asked ChatGPT to come up with a short horror story that would be scary for all AI bots. However, what OpenAI's chatbot came up with was scary even for human beings.