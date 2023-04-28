ET becomes real? Scientists tracking a NASA probe believe aliens could contact Earth by 2029

A team of University of California scientists believes aliens might establish contact with Earth as early as 2029. NASA launched a normal radio wave transmission to the Pioneer 10 probe in 2002 to deliver data and confirm connection was established.

As transmission spreads out when they come into touch with an object, this signal also reached a star around 27 light-years away from our planet. The UC researchers hope that this signal was caught and returned to Earth by extraterrestrials.

Howard Isaacson, an astronomer and co-author at the University of California, Berkeley, confirmed the move to PopSci, saying, “This is a famous notion from Carl Sagan, who utilised it as a story motif in the movie Contact.”

Tapping into DSN – What is NASA’s Deep Station Network?

The researchers utilised signals delivered from Earth to Voyager 1, Voyager 2, Pioneer 10, Pioneer 11, and New Horizons to figure out where the signals would have spread out in the cosmos. According to the study published in the journal Publications of the Astronomical Society, these spacecraft communicated with the Deep Station Network (DSN) radio antennae in order to download scientific data and telemetry data. “DSN’s outgoing signals reach to the spaceship and beyond into interstellar space.”

The Deep Station Network is NASA’s international network of massive radio antennas that serve interplanetary spacecraft missions as well as a couple that circle the Earth. Transmissions to Voyager 2, Pioneer 10, and Pioneer 11 have already contacted at least one star, according to the researchers.

Pioneer 10 broadcasts encountered one white dwarf star in 2002. By 2313, Pioneer 10’s broadcasts will have encountered 222 stars. The earliest we can expect a returned transmission is 2029,’ the team shared in the report. Signals sent to Voyager 1 and New Horizons will soon encounter their first stars. The scientists projected that neighbouring stars would be struck with broadcasts based on the speed of light, which covers one parsec every 3.26 years.

This allowed them to calculate the time it would take for transmissions to reach each star in years, for example, signals to Voyager 1 have yet to reach any. Signals are expected to reach one in 2044, with all transmissions reaching 277 stars by 2341. ‘The earliest we can expect to receive a returned transmission from potential intelligent extraterrestrial life encountered by Voyager 1’s transmissions is 2109,’ reads the study.

Voyager 2 transmissions have contacted two objects, both of which were discovered in 2007. By 2336, all 272 neighbouring stars will have been visited, and researchers anticipate that aliens will respond to their call by 2033. Pioneer signals reached a dwarf star in 2018, but scientists predict that all 386 stars will get a signal by 2317. They’re hoping to receive a response in 2058.

Big payoff in the future?

Transmissions from ‘New Horizons’ have not yet contacted a star, but will do so in 2119, and they will encounter 139 stars by 2338. According to the study, the earliest we might hope to get a returning message is 2232. New Horizons transmissions will not encounter a star until 75 years after any other spacecraft’s transmissions.

“The primary reason for this discrepancy is because New Horizons launched later and spent less time in the heliosphere.” the study said. This finding ‘gives Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence researchers a more focused set of stars to focus on,’ according to main author Reilly Derrick, a University of California, Los Angeles engineering student.

Some astronomers, however, are sceptical of the movie plot-themed proposal. This investigation, according to Kaitlin Rasmussen, an astrobiologist at the University of Washington who is not connected with the publication, is “a fascinating exercise, but unlikely to generate findings.”

The study comes as reports of additional Roswell-style UFOs arise. According to a prominent attorney, a major Stanford scientist, and ex-UFO programme employees, senior members of Congress spoke to as many as six whistleblowers who claim to have worked on Roswell-style UFO crash retrieval and reverse engineering programmes.

The 2023 National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA), signed into law by President Joe Biden in December, included an amendment requiring the Pentagon to provide high-ranking Senators with classified reports on any previously unknown programs relating to unidentified anomalous phenomena, including concerning material retrieval, material analysis, and reverse engineering.

Daniel Sheehan claims to have spoken with at least six former government officials or military contractors who claim to have worked on such a programme. ‘A half-dozen of them have already gone and talked to them, Sheehan explained. “Senate staff members were reaching out to others.”

Taking UFOs seriously

Dr Garry Nolan, an immunologist and Nobel Prize contender, was commissioned by the CIA to research cases of the unexplained Havana Syndrome afflicting diplomatic workers all over the world, and he has done studies analysing debris reportedly discarded in UFO flyovers.

Nolan claims to have spoken with numerous former employees of remarkable UFO’reverse engineering’ programmes. Dr Hal Puthoff, a Nobel Prize nominee and CIA scientist who worked in the government’s AAWSAP UFO programme from 2008 to 2012, told reporters that he briefed Congress on classified information about reverse engineering programmes and knew of whistleblowers who worked in the alleged programmes.

“I don’t consider myself to be coming out of the shadows in the same way as whistleblowers do,” he added. “I can only speak about what I learnt in congressionally funded programmes. We were specifically tasked with collecting whatever evidence we could collect from military individuals and contractors, as to the reality of what evidence there is.”

